









Flora Young, 90, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born May 19, 1929 in Whitley County, KY, to the late Henderson Cox and the late Rosie Collier Morgan.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband; Carl Young, six sisters, and two brothers.

She is survived by one brother; Don Morgan; special nieces and nephews; Tina Smith (Kevin), Ann Lovitt (Kenny Allen), Loretta Canada (Everett), Wanda Lovitt (Rev. Morse), Betty Roginski (Ray), Emma Woods, Rose Mary Napier (Lester), Larry Morgan (Brenda), John Morgan (Shirley), several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Monday, August 26, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Gerald Mullins and Rev. Morse Lovitt officiating.

Interment was in the Cumberland Freewill Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.