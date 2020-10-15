









Flora Paul, age 61, of Walker, KY, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at The University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. She was born April 1, 1959, in Corbin, KY, to the late Mary Anne White. She was raised by the late Isom and Almeda Lawson. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Ghent and Margie Corbin; and three brothers, Charlie White, Noah Leach, and Doug Leach.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Paul of Walker, KY; two children, Tammy Buckhart of Walker, KY and George Sharp of Mt. Orab, OH; eight grandchildren, Marcus Meadors, Clinton Meadors, Emmalynn Sharp, Alyssa Sharp, Caleb Sharp, Walker Sharp, Chloe Crawford, and Alexis Corbin; four sisters, Mary Lambdin of Corbin, KY, Shannon Brawley of OH, Brenda Cheek of PA, and Joyce Byrd of GA; four brothers, Tommy White of Jellico, TN, Luster Williford of Williamsburg, KY, Truman Williford of Williamsburg, KY, and Jim Williford of OH; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 17, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Don White officiating.

Visitation will be at 11:00 AM until the funeral hour on Saturday at the funeral home.

