By Teresa Brooks

Flora “Margie” Hawn, 69, of Goshen, died Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at her home.

She was born November 16, 1947, in Detroit, MI to Solomon Duco and Dorothy (Alsip) Slagle.

On October 29, 2002 she married James Hawn in Gatlinburg, TN.

A Goshen resident since 1977, Margie worked with special orders at Cequent Towing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Raymond Silcox and two brothers, Edward and Joe Slagle.

She is survived by her husband, James Hawn, two sons, Michael (Elaine Joy) Young, and Raymond (Angela Hepperle) Young; two step-sons, Jeff Silcox and Billy (Jodi Campbell) Silcox, all of Goshen; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Guearldain (Glennis) Prewitt, Mary (Rob) Durr and Linda (Ed) Bray, all of Williamsburg, and Sharon Brown of Somerset.

There will be no services.

This obituary is a courtesy of Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Kentucky.