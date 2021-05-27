









Flora Lorene Leforce, age 68, of Highway 6, Woodbine, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. Flora was born on June 12, 1952 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Harvey E. and Bessie (Head) Leforce. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Anna Leforce and a brother, Earl Gillespie.

She is survived by her brother, Milford Leforce of Woodbine; nieces, Pam Smith (Ron) of Woodbine, Kathy Campbell (Clayton) of Corbin and Dr. Connie Thompson (John) of Olympia, Washington; great-nieces, Crystal Litteral (Joey) of Woodbine, Laura Smith of Woodbine, Melissa New (Jerry) of Corbin, Tasha Brittain Yager (Jonathan), Tiffanie Masters, and Angie McNeil; nephews, James Brittian and Phillip Brittian of Woodbine; great-nephews, Joshua Thompson and Christopher Thompson; special friend, Donna Ball of Corbin; her special friends from Williamsburg Comp Care: and a host of other friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, May 27, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Decker and Rev. Anthony Jordan officiating. Following the service, she was laid to rest in the Corn Creek Cemetery in Woodbine.

