By Teresa Brooks

Flora Jane Faulkner, 87, of East Highway 312, Corbin, departed this life on Friday, July 14, 2017 at her home.

She was born on January 9, 1930 in Williamsburg, to the late Garrett Sullivan and Verna (Hill) Sullivan.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Loren Ellis Hill and Dorman Faulkner; a grandchild, Gary Lee Phelps; and a brother Nathan Sullivan.

Flora was a member of Locust Grove Christian Church.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Phelps (Gary) of Lexington, NC, Ellis Lee Hill (Virginia) of Keavy, and Shelley Mobley of Corbin; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Nancy Partin of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, July 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rob Hale officiating.

She was laid to rest in the Maple Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.