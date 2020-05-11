









Flora Blanton Strange, age 99, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on December 11, 1920 in Cawood, Ky., to the late Robert Blanton and Martha Ellen Lewis Blanton. She was a member of the Harlan Baptist Church, having participated in the church’s Glory Singers Choir, where she joined in activities and travel.

She was a long-time employee of Belk Simpson Department Store. Flora was exceptionally creative and artistic as a flower arranger and store window designer. She loved hearing a good joke, telling a funny story, and was generous with her laughter and beautiful smile. She also was well known for her mischievous winks.

She was preceded in death by her housemate and sister, Wanda June Blanton Gabbard of Emlyn. The sisters enjoyed quilting, cooking, playing cards and visiting with family. Other siblings who predeceased her include: Leonard Blanton (Irene), Georgia Blanton Hansel (John), Rose Blanton Mullins (Moon), Eunice Blanton Cutler (Dexter), and Hilda Blanton Gray (Bill). She had been under the watchful care of niece Judy Tharpe Gabbard and great-niece Sarah Gabbard Stack. Flora also is survived by several nieces and nephews and extended family who loved her dearly.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep this family in your prayers.

She was laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

