Flood victims: What do do if you need help or want to help











If you are a victim of recent flooding in Whitley County, and need assistance, then please keep reading.

If you have read or heard about the recent flooding in Whitley County, and want to do something to help those affected by it, then you should also keep reading.

“At this point we are hoping we can start doing cleanup,” Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said Monday afternoon.

Various organizations are teaming up, and splitting up portions of the relief effort.

“We are trying to get it to where 15 people aren’t doing the same thing,” added Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison.

Moses noted that he has received a call from a Kentucky Baptist Relief Association that will be sending some cleaning supplies to Whitley County.

A United Methodist Church relief team has also reached out, and is willing to come in and help repair some of the damaged homes, help rip out flood damaged carpet, etc., Moses said.

“They are going to give us 100 mud buckets, which are five gallon buckets with cleaning supplies. It is the same thing Baptist has given us,” Moses said Monday afternoon. “We will have those when people start cleaning the houses out, and we are still waiting on water to recede out of some of the roadways.”

Those needing cleaning assistance for things, such as removing flood damaged carpet, or cleaning or replacing drywall inside a residence, or clearing flooding debris outside a residence can call (606) 549-6045.

Harrison noted that the two church relief organizations would be helping out with that.

The Red Cross has a hotline set up for those in need, and to document damages. It can be reached by calling (859) 428-8345. The Red Cross also accepts financial donations for those wanting to help.

“The best way to help is to donate to the Red Cross,” Harrison added.

Those interested in donating non-perishable food items, can call 549-0530, or drop off the items at the Williamsburg Tourism Center.

Flood victims, who are in need of food items, can call (606) 528-4975.

Main Street Baptist Church is accepting financial donations to pass along to those in need, and can provide some resources to those affected by the flood. The church can be reached by calling (606) 549-2006.

Cedaridge Ministries is accepting donations of clothing and household items for victims. It has also been providing food baskets to those in need. It can be reached by calling (606) 549-1372.

People are asked to wash all clothing, bedding, etc. before donating the items.

First Baptist Church in Williamsburg is providing free laundry services Feb. 11-13 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Suttons Laundromat, which is beside IGA.

People can bring in flood soaked bedding, towels and clothing.

Church members will either do the laundry for people, or pay as they do their laundry. Detergent and fabric softener sheets will be provided.

The University of the Cumberlands is also working with the county to assist disaster victims.

The Church of Christ Disaster Relief Inc. out of Nashville worked in conjunction with the Shiner Church of Christ in Williamsburg to deliver a semi-load of supplies to the Williamsburg Tourism Center Tuesday.

The supplies included 300 food boxes, baby supplies, blankets and pillows, box fans for drying out basements, and various other supplies.

W.D. Bryant & Son hardware provided a forklift and manpower to help off load the truck.

The supplies were distributed to flooding victims Tuesday evening.

Those needing disaster assistance or help contacting disaster relief organizations can contact the Whitley County Judge-Executive’s Office at (606) 549-6000.

“There are a lot of resources that are being mobilized to try to help people. If people need assistance, they are welcome to call the office, and we will try to help get them connected, and coordinated with people trying to get them connected,” added Judge-Executive Pat White Jr.