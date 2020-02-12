Previous Story
Flood is third worst in Whitley County history
Posted On 12 Feb 2020
Last week’s flooding in Whitley County didn’t reach the level of the all time highest flood, but it came pretty darn close.
Although rain is projected for Wednesday and the later parts of this week, the good news is that it isn’t as much rain as originally projected and additional water levels should only reach to the minor flood stage.
