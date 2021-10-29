









Flara Ellen Peace, age 88, of West Side Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at her home.

Flara was born on April 1, 1933 in the Harps Creek Community of Knox County, Kentucky to the late Robert and Sallie Jane (Rose) Peace. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by eleven siblings and son-in-law, Dan Akins.

She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by three daughters, Charlotte Ann Akins of Siler, Sharon Lynn Helton (Greg) of Rockholds and Shirley Jean Engle (Bob) of London; two sons, William Garry Reynolds (Darlene) of Siler and Larry Wayne Reynolds (Missy) of Williamsburg; twelve grandchildren, Evan Dana Akins, Jason Helton, Jennifer Helton, Joran Helton, Jeremy Joe Wilson, Joey Wilson, Lisa Jane Reynolds-Sautter, Nathaniel Garry Reynolds, Jonathan Cody Allen Reynolds, Adam Larry Reynolds, Hannah Diane Reynolds and Madison Beth Reynolds-Johnson; 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Clarence Dewey Peace and Robert Glen Peace of Siler; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Sunday, October 31, at Cornerstone Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, October 31, at the Cornerstone Baptist Church with Rev. James Hodge and Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Reynolds Addition of Peace Cemetery on Harps Creek, Siler, Kentucky.

