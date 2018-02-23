Five Whitley County Colonels sign to play college football Friday
Five Whitley County Colonel football players signed letters of intent to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level Friday morning.
Coaches, administrators, classmates and family members gathered together inside the WCHS library to watch four Colonels sign with with the University of the Cumberlands, and one sign with the University of Pikeville.
Heading to UC later this year will be receiver and defensive back Corey Bryant, lineman Tyler Lawson, tight end and linebacker Jarrod Malloy and running back/linebacker Peyton McIntosh. Committing to UPike was quarterback Dylan Wilson.
While addressing the crowd on hand Friday morning, Colonels head coach Jason Chappell said, “These days are always special, because in many ways this is the culmination of four years of hard work. We have some great kids, and this group of seniors has meant a tremendous deal to our football program. It’s been so much fun watching them grow and mature, and I’m just really proud of them.”
The Whitley football team finished their 2017 season with a 7-5 overall record, including a win over South Laurel in the Class 5A state championship tournament.