Five people arrested in connection with Tuesday home invasion













Five people, including three teens, have been charged in connection with a home invasion robbery early Tuesday morning.

Corbin Police arrested Anthony N. Shields II, 18, of Gray, Jermel J. Carton, 19, of Barbourville, and the teens, ages 15, 15, and 17, for first-degree robbery.

Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said officers were called to the residence at 8 Ruggles Street, off of Barbourville Street at approximately 2 a.m.

The victims told police that a female juvenile initially entered the home, followed a short time later by Carton and the other juveniles.

“The female juvenile held the two residents at gunpoint while the others searched the home,” Wilson said adding that they fled the scene with cash, marijuana and two iPhones.

The robbers made their getaway in a waiting 2018 Jeep Compass SUV that Shields was driving.

Police got a break minutes later when Corbin Police Officer Wade Mitchell stopped the vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 25E and Ky. 830 near Lynn Camp High School because it had only one working headlight.

Officers recovered the stolen property from the vehicle, returning the phones and cash to the victims.

“They told us they had gone there to buy marijuana,” Wilson said when asked why the robbers targeted that residence.

Police confiscated the marijuana.

Shields and Carton were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.