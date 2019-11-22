Five indicted in connection with search warrant served at American Patriots in March











Two Corbin residents and a Keavy man are among the five people named in an indictment returned Friday in Laurel County Circuit Court in connection with a search warrant served against the former American Patriots club in Lily in March.

Harold E. Mayton, 71, and Jessica Danielle Sumner, 30, both of Corbin, along with Joshua D. Malone, 33, of Keavy were indicted Friday on charges of engaging in organized crime and trafficking in alcoholic beverages in a dry territory.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele confirmed Tuesday that the charges stemmed from the investigation into the club.

The Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, Kentucky State Police and London Police Department spent one year investigating bootlegging activities associated with the club, after which the search warrant was issued.

The indictment alleges that the criminal conduct occurred over a two-year period.

According to the indictment, the trio, along with Orla Lee Smith, Jr., 55, of London and Jigneshkumar Patel, 34, whose address was not provided, profited from the illegal transportation and sale of alcoholic beverages in a dry county between Jan. 23, 2017 and Feb. 14, 2019. The indictment alleges that the individuals knowingly sold, bartered, kept or transported for sale or barter said beverages.

Law enforcement executed the search warrant on the club located at 7045 South U.S. 25 just south of the intersection with Robinson Creek Road on March 20.

Authorities seized more than 100 bottles of distilled spirits, approximately 1,000 bottles of malt beverages, several gallons of moonshine and multiple electronic gambling machines.

“American Patriots does not hold – nor could it hold – any type of alcohol beverage license from the Department, which regulates and licenses alcohol sales in the Commonwealth,” ABC officials stated.

The individuals named in the indictments failed to appear in Laurel Circuit Court for the return of indictments. As a result, Judge Michael O. Caperton issued bench warrants for each defendant, setting bond for each at $1,000 cash.

Caperton set the case for a status hearing on Dec. 12.

The grand jury also returned the following indictments Friday: