Five departments battle early Tuesday morning blaze

Posted On 26 May 2021
Picture courtesy of Goldbug Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters from five fire departments labored for two and one-half hours early Tuesday morning battling a structure fire in the 1000 block of KY 92E.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Goldbug, Emlyn, Patterson Creek and Pleasant View volunteer fire departments and Williamsburg Fire and Rescue responded.

Visible flames were showing through the roof when firefighters arrived.

An official said that the fire appeared to have started in the back of the structure, and then spread up the wall.

The blaze essentially gutted the structure.

The building, which is located at 1693 KY 92E, was formerly known as Partin’s Grocery. It had been renovated with a grocery store in one-half of the structure and an apartment in the other half of the structure. The occupants of the apartment had moved out about one week earlier.

No one was injured.

The Williamsburg Police Department and Whitley County Sheriff’s Department also assisted at the scene.

 

