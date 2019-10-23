Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Five area fire departments battle simultaneous structure fires

Posted On 23 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , ,

Firefighters from five area departments were called into action as two structure fires broke out in the West Knox Fire District within an hour last Wednesday.

West Knox, Lily and Bailey Switch firefighters were called to Miller Lane, off of Sam Parker Road in Gray at approximately 4:20 p.m.

West Knox Fire Chief Darryl Baker said neighbors called 911 when they noticed smoke coming from the residence.

“The man that owns the house is out of the country,” Baker said, noting no one was home at the time.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoking pouring from the structure.

“Once we got inside, we found a hole, about 12 to 14 feet wide, had been burned through the floor,” Baker said.

The fire had burned its way up through a wall and gotten into the attic.

Before firefighters could get a handle on it, the flames burned through the roof.

Baker said it took approximately 30 to 45 minutes to get the flames knocked down.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours.

Firefighters were still performing salvage and overhaul on Miller Lane when West Knox was paged to the 200 block of Byrley Road behind the Corbin Walmart for a mobile home fire.

With West Knox tied up, Corbin, Lily and Keavy firefighters responded to the scene.

Dispatchers advised firefighters that someone may still be inside.

Corbin Fire Captain James Smith said the mobile home and a nearby garage were both fully involved when firefighters arrived.

However, bystanders had helped the man escape the blaze, and he was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment of minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The mobile home and garage were both destroyed.

 

About the Author

Related Posts

0

DUI traffic stop results in discovery of pillowcase containing marijuana

Posted On 16 Oct 2019
, By
0

West Knox firefighter added to national, state fallen firefighter memorial

Posted On 14 Oct 2019
, By
0

Knox County Man Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Posted On 09 Oct 2019
, By
0

West Knox Fire Department awarded $242k federal grant

Posted On 04 Oct 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal