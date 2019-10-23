Five area fire departments battle simultaneous structure fires











Firefighters from five area departments were called into action as two structure fires broke out in the West Knox Fire District within an hour last Wednesday.

West Knox, Lily and Bailey Switch firefighters were called to Miller Lane, off of Sam Parker Road in Gray at approximately 4:20 p.m.

West Knox Fire Chief Darryl Baker said neighbors called 911 when they noticed smoke coming from the residence.

“The man that owns the house is out of the country,” Baker said, noting no one was home at the time.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoking pouring from the structure.

“Once we got inside, we found a hole, about 12 to 14 feet wide, had been burned through the floor,” Baker said.

The fire had burned its way up through a wall and gotten into the attic.

Before firefighters could get a handle on it, the flames burned through the roof.

Baker said it took approximately 30 to 45 minutes to get the flames knocked down.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours.

Firefighters were still performing salvage and overhaul on Miller Lane when West Knox was paged to the 200 block of Byrley Road behind the Corbin Walmart for a mobile home fire.

With West Knox tied up, Corbin, Lily and Keavy firefighters responded to the scene.

Dispatchers advised firefighters that someone may still be inside.

Corbin Fire Captain James Smith said the mobile home and a nearby garage were both fully involved when firefighters arrived.

However, bystanders had helped the man escape the blaze, and he was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment of minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The mobile home and garage were both destroyed.