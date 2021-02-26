Fiscal Court approves leasing ordinance











The Whitley County Fiscal Court voted unanimously to approve the second reading of an ordinance regarding the lease to purchase the sanitation department property at Happy Hollow Road in Williamsburg during its Feb. 16 meeting.

The first reading of the lease was on Jan. 18.

The ordinance establishes the financing of the property.

The Happy Hollow Road property hosted the Whitley County Dumpster Days event in January.

The fiscal court approved the purchase of the property during its Nov. 11 meeting.

The 15 acres was purchased for $123,750 and approved for subsequent financing, which is what the ordinance establishes.

During the Nov. 11 meeting, Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White said the county hopes to eventually make the property a permanent location for the county’s dumpster days program, which is usually held at different locations each month for three day periods.

Other business at the Fiscal Court’s meeting included:

• Approval of an emergency medical contract with the medical director and Whitley County EMS.

• Approval of Ramiro Solis and Summer Powers reappointments to the Knox County Utility Commission for four-year terms.

• Approval of a petition to adopt Williams Way into the county road system.

• Approval to widen Mauney Chapel into the county road system.

• Approval of a petition to close Marsee Trail. White said Marsee Trail is a partial road closure that the neighborhood has asked for to prevent large amounts of traffic on a very small road.