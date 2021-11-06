Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Fiscal court approves bid for sheriff department body cameras

Posted On 06 Nov 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Did a deputy strike someone? Did a suspect take a swing at a deputy or threaten him?

In the past, judges and juries have often been faced with deducing the truth based on how the two parties retell the story about what happened. Soon they will be able to have definitive, objective evidence about what happened during a given encounter.

The Whitley County Fiscal court unanimously approved Motorola Solutions’s bid for its Watchguard System body cameras for the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

The bid came in at $37,257 for 16 cameras with chest mounts, warranty and accessories. Plans are to have the system fully operational by the end of the year.

The 16 cameras are enough for each deputy to have a unit while on shift as well as a transport officer.

Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. said that the purchase of body cameras is something that a lot of area departments have made investments in.

“It adds security both for the public and for the deputies,” said White. “I think it will be a positive thing for our county to have these.”

The system selection was made in partnership with the sheriff’s department. The Watchguard System is similar to what the Williamsburg City Police Department uses, said White.

Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley said, “I thank the magistrates for getting them. I would have liked to have had them before now, but our budget didn’t have the money in there to get them.”

Both White and Shelley agreed that the body cameras protect the public and the officers as well as serve as a means of obtaining evidence.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Whitley Co. Fiscal Court approves budget amendments related to pandemic

Posted On 27 Oct 2021
, By
0

Whitley County tax rate to remain the same

Posted On 08 Oct 2021
, By
0

Whitley County Fiscal Court receives clean audit

Posted On 07 Oct 2021
, By
0

Unvaccinated getting much worse COVID-19 cases than those vaccinated, White says

Posted On 30 Sep 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal