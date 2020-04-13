First stimulus deposits are being made this week











Individuals living in Southern and Eastern Kentucky will begin to receive some of the first Economic Impact Payments this week, said U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers (KY-05), who helped secure these stimulus payments as part of the CARES Act, to boost the economy and assist individuals through the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has announced more than 80 million Americans will receive their stimulus deposits by Wednesday, April 15th. As payments are processed and delivered by the Internal Revenue Service, Rogers encourages individuals to visit https://irs.gov for status updates and filing information.

“The first recovery rebate payments are arriving this week for millions of Americans, including families across Southern and Eastern Kentucky. I’m thankful to see this money deposited less than three weeks since we passed the CARES Act to help families suffering during this pandemic,” said Rogers. “With millions of Americans waiting on this much-needed financial assistance, the IRS is providing regular updates at IRS.gov, including information for individuals who normally do not file tax return information.”

Most eligible taxpayers will automatically receive the Economic Impact Payment without taking any action, including those who receive Social Security, Railroad Retirement, or SSDI benefits.

Low-income individuals, who do not need to file taxes, as well as individuals who receive veterans disability compensation, a pension or survivor benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, will need to file a simple form to receive the recovery payment. Those individuals can now use a new online application at IRS.gov to ensure they receive a timely Economic Impact Payment. Click here to fill out the online form.

The IRS is scheduled to launch the new “Get My Payment” application this week to provide a way for taxpayers to check payment status and confirm payment type.

For the latest information regarding the impact of the coronavirus in Southern and Eastern Kentucky, visit Congressman Rogers’ new dedicated webpage at https://halrogers.house.gov/coronavirus and follow his updates on Facebook.