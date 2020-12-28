First stage of wayfinding signage project now a reality











After more than two years of planning and discussion, the first phase of the proposed wayfinding signage, which is designed designed to funnel people off of Interstate 75 to the downtown Corbin area is now a reality.

Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said the last of the 14 signs were installed last week.

Each sign measures 7-and-a-half feet up from the ground by 5-and-a-half feet wide.

The signs, which were first discussed in 2018, feature up to three destinations including: downtown, Sanders Park, the McBurney Center, tourism welcome center, The Arena, Corbin High School, city hall, Sanders Café and Museum,

Each sign contains two or three of the destinations along with an arrow pointing in its general direction.

The Corbin Tourism Commission received a $20,000 grant from the Community and Economic Initiative of Kentucky to help fund the $28,000 signage initiative.

The City of Corbin contributed an additional $8,000 to the project, and also paid to have the signs professionally installed.

Kriebel said there is a second phase of the wayfinding signage project that is in the planning stage.

That phase would include signs in the downtown area to direct pedestrians around the area.

There is no timeframe for that phase.