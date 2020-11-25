First responders extricate woman trapped in wrecked truck Wednesday morning











A local woman had to be extricated and flown out by emergency medical helicopter following a single vehicle crash Wednesday morning in eastern Whitley County.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. when a red 2018 Chevrolet Silverado struck a tree along the side of the road near 4395 Highway 1064.

Neither the driver, nor the back seat passenger were injured, but the impact trapped and injured a female front seat passenger inside the vehicle.

Over a dozen first responders from Patterson Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Williamsburg Fire & Rescue, and Whitley County EMS responded to the scene. Following an extensive extrication, the victim was freed from the vehicle.

Whitley County EMS treated her at the scene, and transported her to an emergency landing zone that first responders had set up at the old Nevisdale Elementary School.

PHI air medical helicopter then flew the victim to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for additional treatment.