First Red Cross Club in Kentucky debuts at Corbin High School











The American Red Cross is ready and waiting to assist those suffering from a disaster, whether it is large scale flooding or a house fire.

A group of Corbin High School students has joined in the effort, organizing a Red Cross Club at the school.

The club was the idea of freshman Alex Freeman, who is in the school’s Biomed career pathway.

“I wanted to start a Red Cross Club to give an opportunity to students to give back to the community, and have an opportunity to grow personally and develop leadership experience.”

Alex’s mom, Andrea, said she and Alex began talking about the club at the end of the January and made contact with the Red Cross in early February.

With the basic information in hand, Alex then went to school administrators who gave her the okay.

Science teacher Marsee Huffman agreed to be the club’s faculty sponsor.

Alex began advertising the club in an effort to draw members.

While the club has only held one meeting, during which it elected officers, it has begun with a dozen members.

“Most of the students are freshmen and sophomores, so there will be continuity to carry it forward,” Andrea said.

While Red Cross regulations concerning teen volunteers prevent them from assisting with disaster relief, there are a number of other ways they may assist including to help in hosting blood drives, and assisting first responders such as the Corbin Fire Department, in cleaning their equipment and vehicles upon their return to the station.

“When I first thought about the American Red Cross, I only knew about blood drives and disaster response. But then as I looked into volunteering, I learned about all the different services they provide. And I was excited to learn about different events and projects we could participate in as a club,” Alex said.

One event Alex said she is excited to have the club participate in, is the Cumberland Falls Cleanup on March 28.

“I am most excited about the Pride Clean up at the Falls because it helps keep the environment clean, for animals as well as people; and about the Sound the Alarm home fire campaign to help keep families safe and prevent fires or at least help prevent more damage or have an evacuation plan,” Alex said.

The Sound the Alarm campaign is a nationwide campaign to get smoke detectors installed in more homes, and to help people develop emergency plans.

The Corbin High School chapter has the distinction of being the first Red Cross Club in Kentucky.

“I am proud to have started the first Red Cross Club in the state of Kentucky! And look forward to serving the community,” Alex said. I also hope this brings awareness so we can help other communities in Kentucky start Red Cross Clubs.”

Members have set up a Facebook page, Corbin High School Red Cross Club.