First of five Cumberland Valley Cruise-Ins to kick off Saturday













May means it is time for the first Cumberland Valley Cruise-In of 2018.

The first of what will be five cruise-ins will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with a parade of participating vehicles from the Corbin Center down Falls Hwy. to the parking lot at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park.

The parade is scheduled to arrive at the park at approximately 11 a.m. Vehicles will be on display at the park until 3 p.m.

“If folks want to skip the parade and head on down to the falls, that is fine,” said Chris McQueen, one of the organizers of the event.

McQueen said park employees will have food and souveniers available during the event. There will also be musical entertainment.

The event is free and open to the public.

Anyone with a vehicle they would like to bring out and show off is welcome to do so.

“If they want to show a car, tractor, truck or motorcycle, bring it,” McQueen said. “We have even had folks that have brought custom lawn mowers and even a few bicycles.”

McQueen said additional cruise-ins are scheduled to be held:

4-8 p.m. June 9 in downtown Corbin

4-8 p.m. July 4 in downtown Corbin

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. September 29 on Depot Street in Corbin as part of the Moonbow Eggfest

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. October 6 at Cumberland Falls State Park

McQueen said in 2017, the cruise-in coincided with Eggfest and it proved beneficial for both events in terms of crossover traffic.

“It was a huge it,” McQueen said.

“We feel like it will help downtown Corbin when you have two big events at once,” he said.

McQueen said the cruise-ins have continued to grow from month to month and year to year.

“We have folks that bring cars from Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and other surrounding states. We have even seen cars from as far as Arizona, Minnesota and Florida,” McQueen said. “A lot of those are people have come to check out the falls and see the event. Others have seen the event advertised in one of the many car enthusiast magazines and comes specifically to take part.”

McQueen said one thing organizers are wanting to do is reach out to motorcycle owners and clubs, letting them know they are welcome and encouraged to attend.

“We welcome everybody. It doesn’t matter if you have a Harley or the cheapest motorcycle available,” McQueen said. “We want to get more motorcycles involved.”

More information about the cruise-in is available on Facebook or at the website, www.cumberlandvalleycruisein.com.