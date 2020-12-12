First mile of 319.2 mile run complete











The first mile of Zack Horvath’s 319.2-mile run is complete.

Horvath started at 10 a.m. Saturday and completed one mile on the Corbin High School Track before starting a two-mile trek through the community.

Before he started, Horvath said, “I am just ready to start and really show people that we are limitless.”

Horvath plans to run 4.2 miles each hour consisting of one mile on the track, two miles through the community, a final mile on the track and then finish off the 4.2-mile loop by heading to the tent.

For updates on Horvath’s progress, check out The News Journal Facebook page.