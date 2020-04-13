First local COVID–19 related death reported in Laurel County











Laurel County has the tri-county area’s first confirmed COVID–19 related death.

Officials at the Laurel County Health Department announced the death Monday morning.

“Underlying health conditions may have been a factor in this death,” official stated.

Details on the victim, including what part of the county he or she resided in, were not provided.

As of Sunday, Laurel County had 10 confirmed cases, nine of which were still active.

Six had been isolated at home, while were four had been isolated at the hospital.

Two of the hospital isolations have occurred at Baptist Health Corbin hospital.

Whitley County has six confirmed cases as of Sunday, while Knox County has two confirmed cases as of Saturday.

As of Sunday, there were 1,963 confirmed COVID–19 cases across the state with 97 fatalities.