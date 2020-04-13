Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

First local COVID–19 related death reported in Laurel County

Posted On 13 Apr 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

Laurel County has the tri-county area’s first confirmed COVID–19 related death.

Officials at the Laurel County Health Department announced the death Monday morning.

“Underlying health conditions may have been a factor in this death,” official stated.

Details on the victim, including what part of the county he or she resided in, were not provided.

As of Sunday, Laurel County had 10 confirmed cases, nine of which were still active.

Six had been isolated at home, while were four had been isolated at the hospital.

Two of the hospital isolations have occurred at Baptist Health Corbin hospital.

Whitley County has six confirmed cases as of Sunday, while Knox County has two confirmed cases as of Saturday.

As of Sunday, there were 1,963 confirmed COVID–19 cases across the state with 97 fatalities.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Challenge for News Journal readers: Try and do something to lift the spirits of those around you

Posted On 12 Apr 2020
, By
0

Whitley County’s number of COVID-19 cases grows from 1 to 6 in less than 36 hours

Posted On 11 Apr 2020
, By
0

Baptist Health Corbin treating its first COVID-19 patients

Posted On 11 Apr 2020
, By
0

As of Friday afternoon, Whitley County has four total confirmed cases of COVID-19

Posted On 10 Apr 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal