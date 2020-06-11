Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
First Cumberland Valley Cruise-in of 2020 to be held Saturday

Posted On 11 Jun 2020
Kentucky is slowly returning to normal as the COVID–19 lockdown has loosened, and one of downtown Corbin’s most popular events, the Cumberland Valley Cruise-in, will take place as scheduled on Saturday.

Chris McQueen, one of the event organizers, said after speaking with Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, the decision was made to hold the event downtown as originally planned.

“Our committee had met and everybody was for having the cruise-in downtown,” McQueen said, noting the committee had previously planned to improvise the cruise-in with a cruise from the Corbin Center, down Falls Highway, across the spillway, to London and then back to Corbin.

McQueen said the cruise-in will take place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with vehicles being parked along Main Street between Fifth and Gordon Street, and along the side streets.

“Things will be a little different because we have to practice social distancing and other CDC guidelines,” McQueen said.

Other than that, McQueen said the event will be typical of previous cruise-ins.

Any and all vehicles, whether car, truck, motorcycle or other types, classic or custom models, are welcome.

“We have had tractors and even lawn mowers in the past,” McQueen said. “We welcome everything!”

There is no registration required for anyone who would like to display their vehicle, and no registration fee.

Main Street will be blocked off to traffic beginning at 3:30 in order to allow vehicles to begin parking for the show.

There will be a live DJ playing classic rock ‘n roll music. In addition, there will be cash giveaways and door prizes, plus games for both children and adults.

“I think it will be our biggest cruise-in because people are dying to get out of the house,” McQueen said.

Future cruise ins are scheduled for July 11, Sept. 12 and Oct. 31.

More information is available on the Cumberland Valley Cruise–In Facebook page, or on the website, www.cumberlandvalleycruisein.com.

 

 

