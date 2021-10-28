First annual Hometown Holiday Market in Williamsburg on Oct. 30











The first annual Hometown Holiday Market will take place at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The event will be hosted by Michele Calton and Latasha Allen.

The event will feature approximately 38 vendors, a silent auction, live entertainment, trick-or-treat, face painting and free Halloween themed books.

The event is being hosted in an effort to increase foot traffic in the area and to support local small businesses.

Proceeds from the silent auction will be used to raise money for the shop with a cop program.

Live entertainment will be provided by Night Bridge featuring Bobby Poynter and Jordan Waller.

The vendors will hand out candy for trick-or-treat.

The free books are being provided by the Whitley County Rural Accelerator Initiative.

Hometown Holiday Market will be a free event.