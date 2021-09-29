First annual Farm Field Day this Friday at Fairgrounds











The UK Cooperative Extension Service in Whitley County will be hosting its first annual Whitley County Farm Field Day on Friday, Oct. 1.

The Farm Field Day will be an educational experience for children and adults alike, stated Andrew Modica with the extension office.

“It is going to show a little bit of insight on agriculture,” said Modica.

Programs will start at 9 a.m. and be hosted throughout the day regarding equipment safety and farm safety.

Other sights, exhibits and programs will include working dogs, a shared use equipment demo, and horses.

Free lunch will be provided at the end of the program.

The Farm Field Day will be hosted at the Whitley County Fairgrounds located at 860 Savoy-Clear Creek Road in Williamsburg.

While the event will allow participants to come and go as they please, they encourage individuals to stay the entire duration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free and door prizes will be given away.