Fireworks still set in London, Barbourville











Fourth of July festivities are a mixed bag locally with Jellico announcing Friday that it too was canceling its festivities along with Corbin and Williamsburg. However, Barbourville and London are still proceeding with their planned celebrations.

Barbourville plans to go ahead with a modified version of its Fourth of July celebration.

A July 4 fireworks display is planned that will last about 25 minutes.

“We’ve had many discussions with surrounding cities, but at this time, we decided to move forward,” said Barbourville Mayor David Thompson citing the length of time people have stayed home and how state guidelines are easing in relation to gatherings.

“Everything is subject to change, of course,” added Thompson referring to orders from Gov. Andy Beshear and the status of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

“We will follow CDC guidelines with six-foot social distancing, and we encourage people to wear masks and stay inside their cars where possible. The park as a whole will be closed. There will be no events in the park. Both street entrances will be closed.”

There will be no vendors permitted in the park during the festivities.

Earlier that day, Thompson said Knox Street Thunder will return to the Court Square.

“Starting at 10 a.m. on July 4, a car show is planned, with everything subject to change per the Governor’s orders,” he said.

During the car show, food vendors will be permitted on and around Court Square.

As for parking and observing the fireworks display that night, “People can park in parking lots, closed businesses, etc.,” Thompson said.

London is holding a scaled down version of its Red, White and Boom Fourth of July celebration with just fireworks only.

Red, White and Boom will take place on Saturday, June 29, at College Park off Highway 192 next to the Laurel County Public Library.

The show will begin a dusk, and is billed Southeast Kentucky’s largest fireworks display.

Jellico cancels

During a June 5 meeting, the Jellico City Council voted to cancel all July 4 activities and fireworks, according to the LaFollette Press Facebook page.

Discover Jellico notes on its Facebook page that the decision was first made by a unanimous vote of the Jellico Tourism Committee, and then by a unanimous vote of the city council.

“The decision to cancel is related to the uncertain progression of the Covid-19 pandemic progression. In addition to safety concerns, both Committees are conscious of the profound financial impact Covid-19 has had on our local economy, businesses and families,” a post on the Discover Jellico Facebook page noted.

“We would like to acknowledge our dedicated volunteers, first responders, committee members, vendors, entertainers and everyone who makes our 4th of July Celebration one of the best! We look forward to future events where we can come together as a community again!”

Corbin, Williamsburg cancel

On May 20, Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison announced that both the Fourth of July celebration and Old Fashioned Trading Days were being canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Corbin Tourism Commission made the decision on May 12 to cancel Corbin’s July 3 fireworks and Independence Day festivities.