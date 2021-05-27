Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Firestone announces $51 million expansion in Williamsburg that will create 250 additional jobs

Posted On 27 May 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

An additional 250 manufacturing jobs will be coming to Williamsburg as Bridgestone Americas announced a $51 million expansion of the Firestone Industrial Products plant on Thursday.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Photo Gallery: Splash pad opens for season…

Posted On 27 May 2021
, By
0

Corbin Tennis named region champions

Posted On 27 May 2021
, By
0

50th District Softball Tournament will begin with Corbin versus Whitley, Williamsburg against South

Posted On 26 May 2021
, By
0

Whitley, Corbin going into district baseball tournament as top seeds

Posted On 26 May 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal