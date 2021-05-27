Previous Story
Firestone announces $51 million expansion in Williamsburg that will create 250 additional jobs
Posted On 27 May 2021
Tag: Bridgestone, Corbin, Firestone, Whitley County, Williamsburg
An additional 250 manufacturing jobs will be coming to Williamsburg as Bridgestone Americas announced a $51 million expansion of the Firestone Industrial Products plant on Thursday.
