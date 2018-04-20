Firefighters rescue man from burning trailer in Lily













Lily and West Knox firefighters pulled a man from a burning mobile home Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Sepulvada Blvd. about 12:30 p.m.

“There were smoke and flames showing from the area near the front porch,” said Lily Fire Chief Doug Jones of the scene off Line Creek Road between the landfill and Interstate 75.

Jones said neighbors told firefighters that someone was inside.

Firefighters made entry and rescued the man, whose name has not yet been released.

While Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County personnel worked to prepare the individual to be airlifted from the scene, firefighters completed a preliminary search of the mobile home to confirm no one else was inside.

Jones said firefighters had the blaze knocked down within 10 minutes.

West Knox firefighters responded as per the two departments’ mutual aid agreement.

Laurel County firefighters also responded and East Bernstadt firefighters responded to a request to bring the department’s air truck, which is used to refill portable breathing apparatus air bottles.

Jones said firefighters were on the scene until approximately 2:45 p.m. performing salvage and overhaul.

While firefighters found nothing to suspect arson, Jones said a Kentucky State Police arson investigator was called to the scene.

“That is routine anytime there is a someone injured or killed in a fire,” Jones explained.

The Laurel County Division of Public Safety and Air Methods of London also responded to the scene.