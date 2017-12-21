Firefighters asking KSP to investigate Thursday church fire













West Knox firefighters are asking Kentucky State Police arson investigators to look into a fire that damaged a church building on Moore Hill Ave. Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were paged to what dispatchers called, “City of Refuge Church” at the intersection with Kennedy Ave. about 3 p.m. after a caller reported seeing white smoke coming from the rear of the building.

A sign in front of the church had the name, “Grace City Church.” However, neighbors said the building had been empty for several months.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control.

West Knox Fire Chief Darryl Baker said the fire appeared to have started on a tire that was lying on the floor in a side room of the church. The fire had burned holes in the floor and into the wall, but the damage was limited to a small area.

When Baker questioned neighbors, one reported seeing a vehicle parked in front of the church for a short time Thursday morning.

A second reported seeing someone running from the rear of the building.