Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Firefighters asking KSP to investigate Thursday church fire

Posted On 21 Dec 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: ,

West Knox firefighters are asking Kentucky State Police arson investigators to look into a fire that damaged a church building on Moore Hill Ave. Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were paged to what dispatchers called, “City of Refuge Church” at the intersection with Kennedy Ave. about 3 p.m. after a caller reported seeing white smoke coming from the rear of the building.

A sign in front of the church had the name, “Grace City Church.” However, neighbors said the building had been empty for several months.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control.

West Knox Fire Chief Darryl Baker said the fire appeared to have started on a tire that was lying on the floor in a side room of the church. The fire had burned holes in the floor and into the wall, but the damage was limited to a small area.

When Baker questioned neighbors, one reported seeing a vehicle parked in front of the church for a short time Thursday morning.

A second reported seeing someone running from the rear of the building.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

West Knox Fire Department selling chances to win tickets to UK versus UT basketball game at Rupp

Posted On 13 Dec 2017
, By
0

West Knox firefighters face broken hydrant at scene of Saturday fire

Posted On 01 Nov 2017
, By
0

Woman ejected in Byerly Road crash

Posted On 01 Sep 2017
, By
0

Corbin man pleads to DUI, additional charges pending from Monday wreck

Posted On 10 Apr 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal