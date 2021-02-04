Fire that destroyed Corbin home being considered, ‘suspicious’











A fire that destroyed a Corbin home early Wednesday morning is being called suspicious.

The home was located on South Ky. 1629 near the intersection with Park Hill Road.

West Knox firefighters were initially called to the scene at approximately 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters said smoke and flames were showing from one room when they arrived. The homeowner, who was inside when the fire broke out, was able to escape without injuries.

Firefighters made entry with a hose line and were able to knock down the flames.

West Knox Assistant Chief Chad Jackson said firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the front living room area.

“There was smoke damage throughout,” Jackson said.

At 1:43 a.m., West Knox firefighters were paged back to the scene on a report that the fire had rekindled.

Jackson said when firefighters arrived on scene, there were heavy flames throughout the home and through the roof.

“Right after we got on scene, the roof fell,” Jackson said.

Following the initial fire, Jackson said the homeowner had gone to spend the night with a neighbor and was not there when the fire broke out the second time.

West Knox called in Corbin and Keavy fire departments for manpower.

Jackson said heat from the blaze melted the siding on another neighbor’s home.

Despite firefighter’s efforts, Jackson said the home was leveled by the second blaze.

“It is on the ground,” Jackson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“It is considered suspicious by the fact that it ignited back to the extent that it did after the first fire,” Jackson said.