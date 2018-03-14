Fire damages mobile home in Gray community Monday













West Knox firefighters say a blaze that damaged a mobile home on Watch Road Monday was sparked by a stove.

“He said he was cooking something on the stove and it blew up,” firefighters said of Ricky Patterson who lives at the trailer.

Firefighters were called to the scene off of U.S. 25E in Gray at approximately 4:30 p.m.

“There were flames coming out of the window,” Chief Daryl Baker said of the scene when firefighters arrived noting that Patterson had attempted to use a household fire extinguisher to smother the flames.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, containing the damage to the kitchen area.