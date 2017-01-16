By Dean Manning

Rockholds, Oak Grove and Woodbine firefighters were called to battle a house fire on Tidal Wave Road Monday afternoon.

Rockholds firefighters were paged to the scene at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Woodbine was paged for mutual aid a few minutes later.

“I heard a popping and cracking sound,” said Wayne Sawyers, who lived next door. “I looked out and it was blazing pretty good.

“I went to make sure all those kids had gotten out,” Sawyers added.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze, which one resident said started in a bedroom.

Firefighters continued the process to extinguish the fire, going into the crawlspace underneath the house and pulling down the eaves in an effort to ensure the fire was extinguished.

