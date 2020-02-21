Fire breaks out Friday at The Depot on Main











Corbin firefighters were called to The Depot on Main Friday morning to battle a grease fire.

Battalion Chief Jack Partin said firefighters received the call about 11:30 a.m.

“It started in the deep fryer area,” Partin said.

“Their hood system worked,” Partin added noting the dry chemical suppression system activated to contain the fire until firefighters arrived.

Firefighters used dry chemical extinguishers to ensure the fire was out. They installed fans in an effort to clear the building of smoke.

Partin said smoke had filled the restaurant. However, the neighboring Caboose Sports Tavern was not affected.

Because of the chemical fire suppressants used, Partin said the kitchen will be closed until the Whitley County Health Department completes an inspection.

No one was injured in the blaze.