Fine Arts Extension Office hosts pumpkin decorating contest











The Whitley County Fine Arts Extension Office is hosting a pumpkin decorating contest to help community members get into the autumn season.

“This is our 4th annual ‘Pumpkin and Decorating Contest.’ We are excited to offer this opportunity to the community. We will be set up downtown, during Williamsburg’s trick or treat with the pumpkins on display from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Our age categories include everyone from 0-100! Ribbons and fabulous art prizes will also be given out, that night to the winners. We will have a photo booth and will be handing out treats that night,” said Mawnie Belcher with the Fine Arts Extension Office.

Age categories for the contest include: child (0-5), youth (6-12), teen (13-18) and adult.

Pumpkin size is optional as participants will provide their own pumpkins.

Pumpkins can be decorated or carved, and as an optional feature, participants can attach a story card or picture to go along with the pumpkin. For participants who choose to include a card, please write your name, age and phone number on the back.

Pumpkins can be dropped off at the Extension Community Art Center at 428 Main Street in Williamsburg from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 28.

No registration is required.

Pumpkins will be on display and prizes will be awarded on Oct. 30 during trick or treat from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Pumpkins can be picked up after 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 or on Monday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If they are not picked up, they will be disposed of after Nov. 1.

Each age division will have a group winner who will receive a ribbon and an art prize.

The prizes consist of art kits which may include paint, canvas, brushes, pallet knives, keychain art kit, watercolor paper, watercolors, scrapbooking paper, oil pastels, mat board and more depending on the winners age.

For more information about the contest, call (606) 549-7373, email mawnie.belcher@uky.edu, or message whitleycountycooperativeextension-finearts on Facebook.