Fine Arts Association unveils lineup for 2019-2020 performance series











The Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky’s 2019-2020 Concert Series will kick off next month, and the lineup for this season combines a number of fan favorites with some new offerings that should be big hit.

Going into its 58th consecutive season, the Fine Arts Association has excelled at providing top quality entertainment for an affordable price. Betty Comer, long-time Program Director for the organization, said this year’s lineup of shows is eclectic and interesting.

“I think folks are really going to enjoy what we’ve got in store for them,” Comer said. “If you’ve never been to a Fine Arts show before, I’d like to personally invite you. I guarantee you will become a fan for life.”

The season starts off August 24 with Kentucky Just Us — an Old-Time Country, Bluegrass and Gospel family group from south central Kentucky. They were recently selected as the first artists in residence at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum. They will perform at the Corbin High School Auditorium.

Dance troupe The Tamburitzans will be back for their third performance with the Fine Arts Association on September 14 at the O. Wayns Rollins Center in Williamsburg. The exciting and engaging group puts on an amazing show with high-end production values.

The Heritage Guitar Quartet, featuring London-native Joseph Douglas, will play Oct. 5 at the Conway-Boatman Chapel on the campus of Union College in Williamsburg.

Jazz ensemble Miss Direction, which originally started as the University of the Cumberlands Jazz Combo in 2014, will play Nov. 2 at the Gatliff Chapel in Williamsburg.

Finishing the year will be Kentucky native Tessa Lark, a virtuoso violinist, who will be joined by bassist Michael Thurber Dec. 6 at the Gatliff Chapel.

Fan favorite American Spiritual Ensemble — composed of some of the finest singers in the classical world — will give dynamic renditions of classic spirituals and Broadway numbers under the direction of Dr. Everett McCorvey to start the 2020 portion of the season on Feb. 6 at First Baptist Church in London.

The Fine Arts Association Season will close Feb. 22 at Corbin Middle School with a performance of the famous four-act opera Carmen by Peach State Opera.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Season tickets are now available. To purchase a subscription, or for more information, visit Gibson’s Music at 112 South Main Street, in Corbin, KY, or call Betty Comer 606-524-1354, Milton Dunaway 606-546-4601 and Frankie Ball at 606-524-3091.

Tickets for individual shows can be purchased online at www.fineartsseky.org or on-site prior to each show. Individual tickets are $30 each for adults and $15 for students.

Season subscriptions for individuals and families are available, and support levels range from $185 for a family subscription all the way up to $2,000 for large supporters of the arts.