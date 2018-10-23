Fine Arts Association presents Jason Coleman – Legacy of Floyd Cramer













The Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky, Inc. presents Jason Coleman — Legacy of Floyd Cramer, Saturday, October 27, 2018, 7:30 p.m. at Gatliff Chapel, University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, KY.

Floyd Cramer is one of the most admired and beloved instrumentalists of all time. His distinctive “slip note” piano style is instantly identifiable and can be heard on the classic songs of countless pop, country, and rock legends.

Although his life was taken by cancer in 1997, Floyd‘s “piano magic” is still alive today through the music of his grandson, Jason Floyd Coleman.

From a young age, it was evident that Jason had inherited his grandfather’s touch at the piano, as it managed to “slip” its way into even the most elementary songs from his early piano lessons. Jason’s keen ability to play music by ear led to a childhood spent arranging his own renditions of the songs he loved, just as his “Grandad” did throughout his career. In this concert, The Piano Magic of Floyd Cramer, Jason Coleman brings his grandfather’s famous “slip note” piano style to a nostalgic lineup of some of the most recognizable and heart-stirring songs of yesterday and today.

This show is co-sponsored by the City of Williamsburg.

Individual tickets for the show can be purchased for $30 at the door. Students can purchase tickets for $10. For season membership information, call:Barbourville: (606) 546-4601; Corbin: (606) 528-1354 or (606) 620-7952; Williamsburg: (606) 549-8213 or (606) 524-3091. Any other questions can be directed to: Trent Knuckles, Publicity Chairman, Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky, Inc. at 528-9767 (office), 526-8090 (home), 215-9944 (mobile) or e-mail: trentknuckles@bellsouth.net.