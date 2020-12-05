Financial Aid Tip for Students, December 2020











Students can earn money, get experience with work-study

One way students can help pay the cost of education after high school is through a work-study program, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

“Work-study not only helps students pay for schooling but also provides valuable experience that strengthens their résumés and prepares them for life after college,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Like scholarships and grants, work-study doesn’t have to be repaid, which means students won’t have to rely as heavily on student loans, making higher education more accessible.”

Federal Work-Study rules may vary by school, but generally a student must:

Be enrolled in an eligible program.

Be working toward a certificate or degree.

Have financial need.

Be a U.S. citizen or eligible noncitizen.

Students must be paid at least the federal minimum wage. Jobs may be on or off campus. Students who submit the FAFSA will be considered for Federal Work-Study unless they ask not to be.

Many colleges have their own work-study programs. Students interested in a school’s program should check with the college’s financial aid office.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers Kentucky’s student financial aid programs, including the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES). Its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC), offers low-cost Advantage Loans to help students and parents pay for college or refinance student loans. For more information about Advantage Loans, visit AdvantageEducationLoan.com.

Many of KHEAA’s student aid programs are funded by Kentucky Lottery revenue.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write to KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.