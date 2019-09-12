Filthy, bug-infested home leads to child abuse charges against Corbin woman











A Corbin mother is facing charges of criminal child abuse after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies and social services workers found her children living in a filthy, bug-infested home.

Deputies arrested Casey Laws, 33, Monday afternoon on two counts of third-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 and under, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies had been asked to accompany social services to the residence on Warren Chandler Road, off of American Greeting Road.

“Deputies described the inside of the residence as having piles of trash along the walls with bugs crawling all over the floor and tables. Spoiled and rotten food was also laying about the residence,” Acciardo stated.

Deputies located rolling papers, a marijuana crusher, and a marijuana pipe containing residue inside the residence.

“There was also evidence that Miss Laws had been abusing her prescribed medication,” Acciardo said.

Laws was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Under Kentucky law, third-degree criminal abuse is a Class A misdemeanor carrying a potential penalty of up to one year in the county jail.