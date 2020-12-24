Filling stockings: Corbin Rotary Club served over 100 families through Empty Stocking Fund











The Corbin Rotary Club has announced additional donations for the 2020 Empty Stocking Fund Christmas Party to benefit children in need throughout the tri-county area. Donors and the amounts given include:

• Rebecca Daniels – $200.

• Corbin Flower Shop – $100.

• Tim and Deirdre Barnes – $100.

• Harold and Jan Huddleston – $100.

• Marion Ed and Sally McNeel – $100.

• Rebecca Myers – $100.

• Whitaker Bank – $500.

• Ann Hoskins – $250.

• Good Hope Missionary Baptist – $200.

• Drs Brent and Terry Chumbly – $200.

• Marr, Miller and Myers – $100.

• Central Automotive in memory of Dave Hudson – $100.

• Hometown Bank – $500.

• Anonymous – $500.

• State Farm Insurance Agents of Corbin – $500.

• Ossoli Foundation – $500.

• Davis Salvage – $500.

• Owens Auto Parts – $100.

• Betty and Steve Surmont – $100.

• Ronald and Patricia Timperio – $50.

• William K. and Anita Champlin – $250.

• Corbin Chiropractic – $250.

• Joan Black – $100.

• Paul Jones in memory of Shirley – $100.

• Joe and Lola Caldwell in memory of Shirley Jones – $100.

• Danny and Linda Norvell – $100.

• Sudhir Patel – $151.

• Community Trust Bank – $1,000.

• Brentwood Pharmacy – $200.

• Joan Barton – $100.

• Jerry and Elaine Rickett – $100.

• Grace on the Hill – $300.

• Shawn and Ivan Grant – $200.

• James Poynter and Faye Poynter – $50.

• Jo Ellen Rains – $50.

Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be mailed to P.O Box 511, Corbin, Ky 40702. Through the Empty Stocking Fund each child will receive a toy, a pair of athletic shoes, socks, candy, and other miscellaneous items.