Fight complaint leads to arrest of Corbin couple











What began as a fight complaint at a north Corbin business Sunday morning, ended with a vehicle pursuit and the arrest of a Corbin couple.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lisa Baker, 38, on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest, bribery of a public servant, first-degree fleeing or evading police, leaving the scene of an accident, and fourth-degree assault.

Denver Stacy Baker, 43, was charged with fourth-degree assault and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputies Hobie Daugherty, James Fox and Tommy Houston were dispatched to the parking lot of the unidentified business off of Ky. 770 at approximately 12:30 a.m. in response to a fight in progress.

“Upon arrival at the scene deputies located a male subject with an injury to his head and learned that allegedly his wife had hit him and sprayed body spray in his face,” Acciardo stated adding that the woman, later identified as Lisa Baker, had attempted to flee the scene in a pickup truck.

Deputies located Baker in the back parking lot of the business where she had crashed the truck into a light pole.

She had gotten out of the vehicle, but, according to Acciardo, had a tire iron in her hand and was making threatening statements to deputies.

Deputies were able to convince her to drop the tire iron.

“The female subject then fled to the vehicle there, locking the doors and revving the engine up in an attempt to flee. However, was unable to get vehicle into gear,” Acciardo stated.

After they were unable to talk her into exiting the vehicle, Acciardo said deputies smashed a window to gain entry and take Baker into custody.

Deputies reportedly determined through the course of their investigation that Lisa Baker was intoxicated.

While enroute to the Laurel County Correctional Center, Acciardo stated that Lisa Baker repeatedly attempted to bribe deputies not to arrest her.