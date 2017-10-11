Posted On October 11, 2017 By Mark White

A fight complaint near an eastern Whitley County store late Monday evening, resulted in the arrest of four people by Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies, including one, who was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

About 10:30 p.m., deputies Jonas Saunders and Joe Prewitt responded to a residence near Partin’s Grocery along Highway 92E to investigate a report that had been made to Whitley County E911 that two men were fighting in the area.

When deputies arrived, the feuding parties had separated.

Saunders continued his investigation, and made contact with Kenneth R. Branham, 35, at a nearby residence, who initially gave Saunders false identifying information, according to a sheriff’s department release.

“Once his real name was determined, it was revealed that he was wanted for arrest after violating his parole,” the release stated.

Saunders searched Branham after he was taken into custody. Inside a storage pack attached to his belt, Saunders located a large bag of what is believed to be about 18 grams of crystal methamphetamine, which is also known as “ice,” according to the release.

“Ice” is an extremely potent, pure form of methamphetamine.

Saunders also found two smaller bags containing what’s believed to be meth, digital scales and unfilled bags. Deputies found another small bag containing what’s believed to be meth around the area where Branham was seated, the release stated.

Williamsburg Police Department K-9 Officer Elijah Hunter responded to the scene with his police dog, which alerted on a vehicle. It was searched and inside police discovered a jar containing what’s believe to be methamphetamine, a box containing what’s believed to be marijuana, two pills and two other plastic bags containing what’s believed to be meth, the release stated.

Branham was arrested for his outstanding parole violation warrant, and was also charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), giving an officer a false name, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance not in its original container, and possession of marijuana.

While continuing the investigation, a person at the scene, James C. Storer, 34, allegedly exhibited suspicious behavior. Police searched the place where he was seated, and found a small bag containing what is believed to be meth, according to the release.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Police determined that two other people at the location, David Lancaster, 44, and Jessica Johnson, 31, were wanted for arrest.

Lancaster was arrested for failure to appear and theft by unlawful taking warrants.

Johnson was arrested for a failure to appear warrant.

All four were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, but have since been released on bond.