Feds serve search warrant at Kim’s Hometown Pharmacy













Federal agents, with the assistance of Williamsburg Police, executed a federal search warrant at a Williamsburg pharmacy Tuesday morning, but little else is known about matter.

The search warrant was executed at Kim’s Hometown Pharmacy, which is located at 865 S. US25W, Williamsburg, near the Cumberland Regional Mall.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in the Detroit Field Division, confirmed Tuesday afternoon that DEA agents assisted with the execution of a search warrant Tuesday morning by U.S. Health and Human Services officials with the U.S. Office of Inspector General.

The DEA referred other questions regarding the matter to the Office of Inspector General.

The Office of Inspector General then referred questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky where a media spokesperson said there was no information that they could provide and that they weren’t at liberty to confirm or deny anything about the matter.

Kim’s Hometown Pharmacy owner Kim Jones said that she couldn’t comment at this time about the matter.