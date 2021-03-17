Previous Story
Feds indict 8 doctors on conspiracy charges
Posted On 17 Mar 2021
A federal indictment filed March 4 in U.S. District Court charges eight Tennessee physicians with conspiracy to distribute and dispense controlled substances in Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties from approximately 2013 to 2018.
In addition to the eight physicians, one nurse and two Kentucky residents were also charged in the conspiracy.
