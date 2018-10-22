Federal jury convicts remaining defendants in conspiracy to steal, sell pills from pharmacies













A federal jury convicted two men for their part in a conspiracy to burglarize numerous pharmacies throughout the Southeast, including two located in Corbin, and sell the stolen pills.

James “Ronnie” Jones, 51, and Tony Britton, 41, were each convicted of conspiracy to distribute Schedule II controlled substances, which include Oxycodone and Hydrocodone.

In addition, Britton was convicted of the burglary of Stephanie’s Down Home Pharmacy in Corbin, on Jan. 26, 2014.

Surveillance video from the pharmacy shows a white Chrysler 300 sedan parked in front of the store as the men enter the store and sweep the shelves of drugs, collecting them into large storage tubs.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies said the men popped the lock on the front door to gain access to the store. Two men are seen entering the store and taking the drugs while a third remains outside as a lookout.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration connected co-defendant Robert Nunley to the case after they found one of the pill bottles taking during the burglary at his home in Grundy County, Tennessee in 2016.

In addition to Britton, Jones and Nunley, five other individuals, Christopher Land, 56, Anthony Bosio, 45, Randy Stiefel, 54, Kenneth Britton, 50 and Jamie Sweeton, 43, were indicted.

Nunley, Land, Bosio, Stiefel, Sweeton and Kenneth Britton have previously pleaded guilty to their respective parts in the conspiracy.

Kenneth Britton, Stiefel and Sweeton are scheduled to be formally sentenced on Dec. 18 in U.S. District Court in London.

Nunley, Land and Bosio are scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 8.

Jones and Anthony Britton as scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 19.