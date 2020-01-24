Federal grand jury returns child pornography indictment against Corbin man











A Corbin man indicted previously indicted in Whitley County on rape and child pornography charges involving a 15-year-old girl, has been indicted in federal court in connection with the child pornography.

A federal grand jury returned the indictment Thursday against Amos Sparkman, 24.

According to the indictment, in October 2019, Sparkman allegedly videotaped the minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct with an unidentified adult male.

Sparkman is scheduled to make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in London on Feb. 20.

If convicted, Sparkman faces 15 to 30 years in prison.

Kentucky State Police arrested Sparkman on Oct. 13, following an investigation into a complaint by the teen’s mother.

According to an arrest citation, the victim’s mother reported finding a cellphone in the teen’s room on which she had located messages from a male suspect, who was later identified as Sparkman.

In addition, police stated that photos showed Sparkman and the juvenile engaging in sex.

Upon learning the identity of the male suspect, officers made contact and learned he was at the boat dock on Ky. 312.

Sparkman was taken to the Corbin Police Department for questioning where he admitted to having sexual relations with the juvenile on at least four occasions.

According to the Whitley County indictment returned in November, the incidents allegedly occurred between Sept. 1 and Oct. 13.

The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted Sparkman on seven counts, including four counts of third-degree rape, and one count each of prohibited use of electronic mean to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, distributing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

Sparkman is scheduled to return to Whitley Circuit Court on April 14 for a competency hearing.

Sparkman is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.