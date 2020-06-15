









Faye (Jackson) Jones, age 67, of Moon Beam Lane, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on November 15, 1952, in Jellico, Tennessee, to Howard Jackson and Jean (Morris) Jackson. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Jackson; son, Ricky Prewitt; and brothers, Walter (Marty) Jackson and Estil Lawson.

She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Powers (husband Travis) of Williamsburg; granddaughter, Katy Powers of Williamsburg; grandson, Kaden Powers of Williamsburg; husband, Troy W. Jones of Williamsburg; mother, Jean (Morris) Jackson of Williamsburg; sister, Sue Martin (husband Gary) of Williamsburg; brothers, Isaac Jackson of Williamsburg and Howard Jackson, Jr. (wife Terrie) of Waynesville, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Brooke McCullah, Lori Taylor, Becky Faulder, Mariah Jackson, Todd Jackson, Phillip Martin, Bobby Jackson, Marty Jackson, Jarrod Lawson, and Christy Bolton; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour on Tuesday, June 16, at the Croley Funeral Home.

Funeral will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. James Hodge and Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Jackson Family Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.