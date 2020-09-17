









Faye Duncan, age 81, of Powell, Tennessee, formerly of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Tennova North of Knoxville, TN.

She was born on February 13, 1939 to the late Elbert Baird and Nannie (Morton) Baird in Whitley County, KY.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven Clark Duncan; sister, Elsie Hamblin; brothers, Marvin Baird and Ray Baird; nephew, David Baird; and sister-in-law, Ollie Belle Baird.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur Duncan, Jr., of Williamsburg, KY; daughter, Sandra Meadows, and husband, Sherman, of Powell, TN; brother, Mart Baird, of Williamsburg, KY; sister-in-law, Wilma Baird, of Williamsburg, KY; and a host of friends, neighbors, and other relatives to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, September 17, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Trey Brock officiating.

Interment followed at the Young’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery located in Whitley County, KY.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.