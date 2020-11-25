Fate of Arena’s Dec. 2 Chevy Chase event unclear











So, what impact will Gov. Andy Beshear’s recent COVID-19 executive order concerning event venues, which limits crowd size to no more than 25 people, have on the scheduled “An Evening with Chevy Chase” event, which is supposed to take place at The Arena in Corbin on Wednesday, Dec. 2?

It’s a good question that many of those with tickets are probably wondering right about now.

Among the people at the top of the list, who are wondering about the event’s status, is Corbin Arena Director Kristina Balla, who said Tuesday morning that, unfortunately, she doesn’t know anything right now either. She hopes to know something by the end of the week.

Balla said that she hasn’t heard from the promoter yet.

Balla promised that anyone with tickets will be contacted by The Arena directly by either telephone or e-mail once she has answer.

“Now that they are letting Rupp Arena open, I am talking to the governor’s office. I already had all my plans rolled out back in September. If Rupp Arena basically has the same plans as I do, then I don’t see why we would not be able to have events and they would,” Balla noted.

“They told me I couldn’t have anything if I had 25 people, but they (Rupp) are allowed to have 3,000 people in the building.”

Balla said that it may come down to how her communications with the governor’s office goes.

“I don’t know why they would stop other arenas and other venues if they are going to let Rupp Arena do what they are doing,” she noted.

Balla added that she provided a very detailed COVID-19 plan to the governor’s office back in August, and her events since then having been very successful.

The Chevy Chase event includes a screening of the Christmas classic, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” along with an appearance by Chase, who will take part in a question and answer session afterwards about one of his most popular movies.

Balla said that the concert featuring Winger, Firehouse and The BulletBoys is still scheduled to take place on Dec. 19 “as of right now.”