Fatal wreck kills one; manslaughter charge filed

Posted On 08 Apr 2020
Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies say a Williamsburg woman was driving under the influence of marijuana when she hit and killed a pedestrian on U.S. 25W south of Williamsburg.

Jessica McKiddy is charged with second-degree manslaughter and DUI.

Jessica L. McKiddy, 28, is facing charges of second-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

