Fatal wreck kills one; manslaughter charge filed
Posted On 08 Apr 2020
Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies say a Williamsburg woman was driving under the influence of marijuana when she hit and killed a pedestrian on U.S. 25W south of Williamsburg.
Jessica L. McKiddy, 28, is facing charges of second-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
